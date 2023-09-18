Derek Jeter is a former baseball player for the New York Yankees. His lady luck has always been a faithful companion throughout his life which has seen a lot of glory. Along the way of his successful career, Derek Jeter met the love of his life, his wife, Hannah Jeter, and together they built a beautiful family.

During her pregnancy, Hannah Jeter spoke about the potential effects of their success on their future kids.

"Don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name," Hannah said via a USA Today article. I just want our kids to choose what they want to be. I just want them to set their own goals, and have nothing to do with us because I think it’s not fair”.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hannah Jeter further added:

“It’s a tough thing, you know when you have a mom that did this or a dad that did this. I hope that they don’t have, that people don’t have those expectations for them, and they do what they love and what they’re into.”

The couples think that the idea of inheriting the mantle of success can be overwhelming, especially for their children. Thus, they want nothing more than their children to be free to pursue their loves and interests without feeling compelled by their parents. The couple believes that success is only one part of life, what truly matters in the end is the family.

A background on Derek Jeter & Hannah Jeter

Derek Jeter has been happily married to Hannah Jeter since July 2016. In total, they have three daughters and a son, their latest addition to the family. Their first daughter, Bella Raine, was born in August 2017. The second one, Story Grey was born in January 2019 and the third, River Rose was born in December 2021. The name of their son is Kaius Green who was born in May 2023.

Derek believes that a success story is not only about hitting home runs. It's also about the support of a loving family, which he already has. Regardless of their fame and fortune, Hannah and Derek's love for their children shines brighter than anything.