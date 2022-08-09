"Dont care we need pitching" "Why don't we claim ANY of the pitchers out there" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans are confused over recent moves, suggest the team needs pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of few contending teams this season not to make a splash at this year's trade deadline. Although they were one of the teams projected to land superstar Juan Soto, they struck out, and he went to the San Diego Padres. Rather than try for more stars, Los Angeles went for smaller trades to fill holes in their roster.

The most notable person they acquired was Joey Gallo, who was having an abysmal season with the New York Yankees. Besides that, they made a few minor trades for some prospects. The Dodgers have such a stacked team and really do not need much else this season.

Now that the trade deadline is over, teams are no longer able to trade for major league players. Teams can still do minor league deals and acquire players off waivers. This is exactly what the Dodgers did when they claimed infielder Rylan Bannon from the Baltimore Orioles.

Bannon was actually a Dodgers draft pick back in 2017 and was used in the trade for Manny Machado in 2018.

Since then, Bannon has not done much in Baltimore. He has most bounced around their minor leagues. He played in four games for the Orioles this season where he recorded just two hits.

Many fans were confused as to what the Dodgers were thinking with this deal. Many cited that Los Angeles needs more pitching as a few of their pitchers are on the injured list.

This pickup for Los Angeles is likely for their Triple-A Oklahoma City affiliate team, as Bannon has little experience in the bigs. It raises the question as to why they would pick him up in the first place.

Regardless, the Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in the MLB this season. They are a true powerhouse and will be a force to reckon with come playoff time.

The Los Angeles Dodgers now have the best record in Major League Baseball

The Dodgers are currently 75-33, which is now the best record in the league. The New York Yankees held this for most of the season but can no longer claim it after their recent cold streak. Los Angeles truly seems like an All-Star team this year, with every player performing well.

At the plate, the Dodgers have the highest team OPS at an outstanding .782. They are also top 10 in average, home runs, and hits as well. On the mound is where they truly shine as they have just a 2.87 team ERA, which is by far the lowest in the league. They also consistently place in the top 10 in almost every pitching stat.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be very scary come playoff time. Time will tell if they can win their second World Series championship in just three seasons.

