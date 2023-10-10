Drake, a Canadian rapper and artist who has a significant impact on modern popular music, was spotted sporting a World Baseball Classic shirt for Team Puerto Rico.

The supporters of the team were not pleased when MLB Life tweeted Drake's photo.

Drake wearing a Team Puerto Rico #WorldBaseballClassic jersey - MLBLife

The photo received several reactions on Twitter.

One of the fans commented :

Yup, he just cursed us for the next 40 WBC

Take it off... I'm begging

…and now they’re cursed.

Puerto Rico is automatically eliminated from any option to win the next classic

Drake was spotted wearing a Cincinnati Reds jersey in April 2023. Additionally, that image drew remarks from certain fans questioning the alleged "Drake curse."

One commented :

Us Reds fans don’t need Drakes help in being cursed. We have been cursed for 23 years already

No wonder we suck. He’s bad luck

The Drake curse: What is it exactly?

The online phenomenon known as the "Drake curse" takes place when a sports team or person does poorly in their competition following contact with Canadian artist Drake. Drake will often take a photo with the concerned individuals.

The Drake Curse began with basketball when the artist joined the Kentucky collegiate basketball team. They haven't won a championship since, and three years later also lost a championship game to Wisconsin, on which Drake had wagered more than £4500.

His native basketball team was also impacted in 2013, when they appointed Drake as their worldwide ambassador only to quickly develop a reputation for faltering in crucial games.

The Drake Curse made its to tennis in 2015 when Serena Williams was defeated by Roberta Vinci in the US Open semifinals

Despite these irrational notions, Drake has managed to establish a significant presence in popular culture. Drake is frequently hailed as one of hip hop's most important figures. He is mainly recognized with making the Toronto sound well-known in the music business. The highest-certified digital singles artist in American history is Drake.

Drake had received 47 Grammy nominations and had won four of them (records till 2021).