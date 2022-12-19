Drew Smyly: Top 3 landing spots for the veteran pitcher

Journeyman pitcher Drew Smyly is on the move again. The 33-year-old Arkansas native will potentially be playing for his fifth team in four seasons on Opening Day 2023.

Smyly began his career with the Detroit Tigers before moving to the Tampa Bay Rays. Although he has never won any MLB distinctions, he has always been chugging away. His stats have been all over the map in his 9-year career, ranging from great seasons to ones that he’d rather forget.

FullCountTommy @FullCountTommy Drew Smyly has always made a ton of sense as a guy who is good enough to pitch in the rotation but has the flexibility to shift to the bullpen if necessary. Very happy if he’s returning. Drew Smyly has always made a ton of sense as a guy who is good enough to pitch in the rotation but has the flexibility to shift to the bullpen if necessary. Very happy if he’s returning.

In 2022, while pitching for the Chicago Cubs, Smyly amassed an ERA of 7-8 and an ERA of 3.47. Upon the termination of his 1-year, $4.25 million contract, Smyly was again a free agent. Today, we are counting down some of the top landing spots for Smyly in 2023.

3 possible landing spots for Drew Smyly in 2023

1. Texas Rangers

Before the end of his contract with the Cubs, there were rumors that the team was interested in dealing him to the Texas Rangers. Although the team has since acquired pitcher Jacob deGrom, there are still a few holes to fill in the rotation.

#MLBAtFieldOfDreams A season-high 9 strikeouts tonight for Drew Smyly over 5 shutout frames! A season-high 9 strikeouts tonight for Drew Smyly over 5 shutout frames!#MLBAtFieldOfDreams https://t.co/kWtIvQfeMD

The Rangers had a starter ERA of 4.63, 25th out of 30 MLB teams. Martin Perez was the only Rangers starter to have a winning record last season. Smyly could add depth to an already much-improved rotation.

2. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays' hitting is not the problem. The team is one of the most offensive in baseball; however, the starting rotation was a concern for the team last season. With a team starting ERA of 3.98, Drew Smyly can certainly help them out. Alongside young starters like Alek Manoah, Smyly could see a career resurgence.

3. Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are two young sensations for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gallen came in the final 5 in Cy Young voting this year, while Kelly had the best stats of his career. Additionally, Madison Bumgarner appears to be getting worse. There could be a spot in the team for Smyly to fill if he chooses to pitch in the desert heat in 2023.

