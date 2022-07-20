"Dude has no cheat days lol" "Sny you need to drop us the details on his regiment" MLB Fans on Twitter in awe after seeing New York Mets star Starling Marte shirtless

Since we are just hours before the All-Star Game, the red carpet event is occurring. Starling Marte of the New York Mets was one of the first players seen. However, he had no shirt on.

SNY @SNYtv Starling Marte tells @mmargaux8 that he left his shirt at the hotel 🤣 Starling Marte tells @mmargaux8 that he left his shirt at the hotel 🤣 https://t.co/nIsBJd30li

Starling Marte showed up in a tan suit, complete with a blazer, watch, and a chain, but he had no shirt on under the blazer. His excuse was that he left his shirt at the hotel, but this might not be the truth.

Shirtless, it's clear to see Marte is absolutely jacked. He has what looks like an eight-pack. Marte is an MLB athlete, so it was always known that he had to be very athletic. However, few players look as ripped as Marte does.

As soon as this video was released on Twitter, baseball fans were stunned to see Marte. He honestly looks more like a bodybuilder than a baseball player.

PoorGirlsTomBrady @gooden_16 @SNYtv @mmargaux8 Sny you need to drop us the details on his regimen. @SNYtv @mmargaux8 Sny you need to drop us the details on his regimen.

Not only does he look great, his outfit was on point as well. Even without a shirt, Marte might have been one of the best-dressed players at the event.

Do not let this distract from the amazing season that Starling Marte is quietly having for the New York Mets. Since joining the team this past off-season, Marte has been a huge contributor both at the plate and in the field for New York.

Inside Starling Marte's underrated season

New York Mets v Chicago Cubs

The New York Mets signed Marte to a four-year deal worth $78 million. So far, he has definitely lived up to the money. Although he might get shrouded under big names like Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil, he is still doing great for the club.

Earlier this month, Marte was named to his second career All-Star appearance. This was after batting .295 with an .804 OPS this season. He also had 92 hits in just 77 games, which is very impressive. Marte is one of four All-Stars for the New York Mets this season.

Starling Marte has had one of the most underrated careers since joining the MLB back in 2013. Over the course of 11 seasons, he has a .290 batting average, more than 300 stolen bases, and 251 doubles. He has always been a consistent bat in any lineup, and this year seems no different.

cards4kids @1877cards4kids @SNYtv @mmargaux8 He’s going to fun at the World Series parade @SNYtv @mmargaux8 He’s going to fun at the World Series parade

If Starling Marte can keep this up for the New York Mets, he will be one of the key contributors to a playoff team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far