Angel Reese expressed her gratitude on Twitter when star outfielder Dylan Crews performed the "Ring Me" celebration. The moment came after Crews hit a triple in the Tigers' 18-4 victory against Florida in Game 3 of the College World Series on Monday. The baseball club added more hardware to the school's trophy cabinet.

Reese was a crucial part of LSU's first women's basketball title earlier this year. She was overjoyed to see the baseball team follow suit as the Tigers destroyed Florida to cap a memorable season in which they went 54-17.

In an on-field interview after the win, Dylan Crews said:

“I got caught up in the moment. I saw Joe Burrow do it [ring me gesture]. I saw [Angel] Reese do it from women’s basketball. I just had to do it to get the crowd going to get the team going.”

Dylan Crews is one of the finest collegiate hitters in recent memory. Crews, anticipated to go first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, has hit .426/.567/.713 with 18 home runs in 71 games for the Tigers.

Angel Reese’s NIL Valuation rises in 2023

In 2023, the NIL valuation of Angel Reese significantly increased. This is primarily because of her outstanding 2022–23 season accomplishments. During this, she helped the LSU Tigers women's basketball team win the national championship in April. Angel Reese, the star for LSU, has agreed to a NIL contract with Mercedes-Benz Baton Rouge.

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel Why not get a new car when it’s your 21st birthday week??? 🥳Thank you @mercedesbenzbatonrouge for helping me purchase my NEW CAR!! I wouldn’t be the BAYOU BARBIE without @bayoutraditions

#BAYOUBARBIETURNS21 #GODDID BIG BODY BENZ BARBIE!

According to On3, Reese had an estimated NIL valuation of $371,000 before the start of March Madness. But as of June, that amount had increased to $1.6 million, almost $1.3 million more since the victory over Iowa.

Behind Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese is ranked second among women in collegiate athletics. Reese is anticipated to return to LSU for the 2023–24 collegiate basketball season, increasing her NIL valuation even further.

