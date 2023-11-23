"Endlessly in love with you" - Royals' Alec Marsh hits it out of the park with adorable proposal for girlfriend Kenna

Royals pitcher Alec Marsh is about to undergo a major life change. He and his girlfriend, Kenna Harper, took to Instagram to share that they are engaged. After dating for a while, the Marsh is ready to take the next step, so he asked Harper officially.

The pitcher donned a white shirt and khaki pants for the occasion, with a red ring box ready to go. For her part, Harper was wearing a creme dress that made everything look bright for what became a momentous occasion.

Harper said of their engagement:

"Endlessly in love with you. Cheers to forever baby."

The wedding is currently not scheduled. They shared a date in the caption of the post, but that suggests that they were officially engaged on November 17. They didn't post until three days later, but they have now been linked for about a week.

Alec Marsh ready for the future

Alec Marsh didn't have a banner year for the Kansas City Royals in 2023. In fact, it was a rather tough one for the starting pitcher. In his first foray into the big leagues, Marsh recorded -0.3 bWAR.

Alec Marsh is officially engaged to Kenna Harper

The pitcher was 3-9 with an ERA of 5.69 in 17 games, eight of which he was the tabbed starter. It has largely been a bit of a struggle at all levels for the former Arizona State pitcher. His career ERAs are:

5.69 (MLB)

5.72 (Minor leagues)

4.13 (College)

It hasn't been the dream start to his Major League Baseball career that he might have hoped for, but things could turn around. He's still just 25 years old, and he could well have a bright future.

The Royals aren't a contender right now, so they have time to let their prospect figure things out. He may end up in a better situation in the future and be able to perform better, and his wife-to-be (likely married by the time this happens) will be right there beside him.

