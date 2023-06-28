Arizona Diamondbacks star Evan Longoria, who spent a wonderful time with the Tampa Bay Rays, had a bittersweet reunion with his former team that made him nostalgic.

The Rays traded Longoria in 2017. On Tuesday, for the second time, Longoria faced the team he represented from 2008 to 2017. The Rays previously met Longoria's Giants in San Francisco in 2019.

Remembering his good old days with the Rays, Longoria said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Obviously the [2008] World Series, but also being traded is a big memory, too. I’ve talked a lot about thinking that I was going to be there forever. The reason why I signed the contracts that I did was I thought that that was going to be where I would be the rest of my career.

“I feel like I grew up there as a player and as a person and made my home there and met my wife there and just a lot of different things.”

Longoria made his MLB debut in 2008.

Evan Longoria's remarkable time with the Rays

Evan Longoria spent an incredible amount of time with the Tampa Bay Rays. He captivated people for more than 10 years with his outstanding abilities and steadfast commitment. Numerous noteworthy events occurred during Longoria's time with the Rays, including his clutch hits, outstanding defensive plays, and leadership both on and off the field.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Washington Nationals

Longoria's close ties to the neighborhood and unrelenting devotion won him the supporters' hearts.

Consider the fact that no one has worn Longoria's No. 3 since he was moved as more evidence of his significance to the Rays' history. It's reasonable to presume that no one else ever will.

Longoria spoke about the possibility of having his number retired, saying:

“It's never been something that I thought about, like, 'Oh, I don't want somebody to ever wear it again.' But the thought of having a number retired in the big leagues is also something that is very cool. I think that it's something that I wouldn't take lightly. But it would probably hurt if they gave it to someone else, I'm not going to lie.”

Longoria cemented his reputation as one of the best players in organization history because of his contributions to the Rays' success, which included numerous postseason berths and a World Series triumph. He will always love and remember his time with the Tampa Bay Rays as a wonderful chapter in baseball history.

Poll : 0 votes