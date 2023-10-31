Evan Longoria was just sixteen years old the last time the Arizona Diamondbacks competed in the World Series. Now, the veteran, who has been part of one of the most miraculous postseason runs in recent memory, has the chance to help the franchise win their first series since 2001.

Ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, Evan Longoria was seen in a shirt that reminded Snakes fans of the glory days. The third baseman was snapped wearing a Randy Johnson vintage D-Backs t-shirt upon his arrival at Chase Field for Game 3 of the Fall Classic.

On Longoria's shirt was iconic pitcher Randy Johnson, who was critical to the D-Backs during their 2001 World Series win over the New York Yankees. Fans, who have watched their team overcome odds continuously this October, felt that the tribute was very appropriate.

The tallest player in MLB history, Johnson was also one of the most dominant pitchers ever. His 4,875 strikeouts place him second on the all-time list, and won the Cy Young for four straight seasons between 1999 and 2002, all of the honors coming during his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Johnson was also named the MVP of the '01 World Series, after going 3-0 and posting a 1.04 ERA in three appearances.

For Evan Longoria, this might be one of his final shots at winning the World Series. A longtime member of the Tampa Bay Rays, Longoria won both the 2008 AL Rookie of the Year Award, and three Gold Gloves in Tampa. Ahead of the 2023 season, the California-native inked a one-year contract worth $4 million with the D-Backs. In 2008, his first season, Longoria made it to the World Series, only to see his Rays lose to the Phillies.

"15 years later, Evan Longoria is back in the World Series" - Sports Center

While the shirt was a big hit, the Johnson's energy could not be harnessed by his former team. Longoria and the Snakes lost Game 3 at Chase Field by a score of 3-1, handing the Texas Rangers a 2-1 series lead.

2023 is most likely Evan Longoria's last chance to win

A three-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger, Longoria has received several personal accolades over the span of his sixteen years in MLB. However, after several promising campaigns with Tampa, the 38-year old still does not have a World Series. Now, he and his teammates are a mere three wins away from glory. If they fail to capitalize, Evan Longoria may be remembered as one of the best players never to win a World Series.