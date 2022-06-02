"Every commissioner I know, always gets booed" - Mike Trout responds to fantasy football drama that is sweeping across the MLB

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has responded to criticism after he got involved in some drama regarding a fantasy football league. Disagreements among those in the league — understood to be comprised of MLB players — led to Cincinnati Reds hitter Tommy Pham slapping San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson in the face last week.

For the slap, Pham was suspended for three games by the MLB. More recently, Tommy Pham has taken aim at Mike Trout for being a lackluster commissioner. Pham alleges that as commissioner, Trout "let a lot of sh*t happen."

The Los Angeles Angels have bigger problems to contend with than fantasy football. After dropping every game of a four-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Angels got lit up for a 9-1 loss to the New York Yankees.

Despite being only a game behind the American League West leader, the Houston Astros, last week, their defecit has fallen to 5.5 games. Although he is hitting .302 on the season, Mike Trout has only been able to muster a batting average of about .207 for the Angels over the past week.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter No fantasy football commissioner ever should have to endure the type of criticism that the commissioner of Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson’s league, Mike Trout, is now getting. “Trout did a terrible job, man,” Tommy Pham said. “Trout’s the worst commissioner in fantasy sports.” No fantasy football commissioner ever should have to endure the type of criticism that the commissioner of Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson’s league, Mike Trout, is now getting. “Trout did a terrible job, man,” Tommy Pham said. “Trout’s the worst commissioner in fantasy sports.”

For these reasons, Trout could probably not care less about any fantasy league allegations that Pham or anyone else throws at him. Since the Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014, the spotlight is on Trout, as well as much blame for that reality.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff @joonlee



“Every commissioner I know, always gets booed.” - Mike Trout after being asked if he’ll step down as fantasy football commissioner “Every commissioner I know, always gets booed.” - Mike Trout after being asked if he’ll step down as fantasy football commissioner 😂 @joonleehttps://t.co/luTSN8JSlN

To put an end to the dramatic episode, Trout has come out and defended his record of the fantasy league. "Every fantasy commissioner I know, always gets booed," Trout said to media reporters as they pressed him on why Tommy Pham has questioned his commissioning abilities.

It's a thankless job that Trout probably does not want to do anyway. The Angels' success takes priority. The Angels have two more games at Yankees Stadium that before heading to Philadelphia for a weekend series against the Phillies.

