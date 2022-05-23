"Everybody tell them to shut the f**k up" - Tim Anderson blasts a three-run bomb, follows it up with a special message for New York Yankees home crowd

Tim Anderson plays shortstop for the Chicago White Sox. In his five years in the role, he has been one of the greatest unsung heroes in baseball. The 28-year-old has hit 93 home runs and 306 RBIs since joining the team in 2016. In that time, he has received only MLB All-Star designation once, though. Anderson has been silently producing and hitting, getting minimal accolades for his skills.

Anderson has batted .300 in each of the last four seasons. In 2018, Anderson finished the season with a .335 average, leading the MLB. This makes Tim Anderson a quintessential leadoff man who, as he convincingly showed last night, can also go yard.

Tim Anderson goes deep in the Bronx, gives it to jeering Yankees fans

The Chicago White Sox, with a record of 21-20, are closing the gap between them and the division leaders, the Minnesota Twins. This past weekend, they were in the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees, the best team in baseball.

After winning Saturday's game 3-1, Anderson and company were hoping to give the Yankees their first series loss since mid-April. The game remained scoreless until late in the game. It wasn't until the eighth inning that the White Sox went up 2-0 on a pair of RBI singles.

"Tim Anderson owns the Yankees." - @ White Sox Talk

With Miguel Castro pitching for the Yankees, Anderson stepped up and proceeded to launch a three-run bomb to right field, all but sealing the fate of the white-hot Yankees. The Yankees fan who caught Anderson's drive was seen throwing the ball back on to the field in disgust.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ "Everybody tell them to shut the fuck up!"



"Everybody ell them to shut the f**k up. Tim Anderson hits a three-run home run and has a message for the Yankee Stadium crowd" - @ Jomboy Media

As he rounded the bases, Anderson could be heard saying, "Everybody tell them to shut the f**k up!" referring to Yankees fans who are known to relentlessly heckle and abuse visiting players to no end.

For Anderson, it was his fifth home run of the season. The energized White Sox will return home to welcome the sluggish Boston Red Sox in a series at Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago this week.

