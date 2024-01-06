Ex-Blue Jays Dexter Fowler's former $1,429,000 Utah mansion nestled in a valley with breathtaking mountain views

Former Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Dexter Fowler last appeared for the Los Angeles Angels in an MLB game on April 9, 2021. However, he has won numerous accolades in his 14 big league seasons, including a World Series ring that he won with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Off the field, he once possessed a prized piece of real estate in Utah, nestled in a valley with breathtaking mountain views. However, he listed this stunning real estate on the market for $1,429,000.

Located in a suburb outside Salt Lake City, the 6,500-square-foot-spanning abode has six bedrooms. It has hardwood and travertine flooring and a cook's eat-in kitchen with marble counters and walnut cabinetry. A massive master bedroom and a walkout lower level with a wet bar are among the high-end details.

The estate occupies 1.6 acres, including a private backyard. Moreover, it's minutes away from the Rocky Mouth Waterfalls and hiking trails.

Dexter Fowler's former mansion in Utah. Credit: realtor.com

Dexter Fowler's baseball career

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Dexter Fowler rejected offers from Harvard and the University of Miami to play in the MLB after being drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 2004 draft.

On September 2, 2008, he debuted as a pinch runner in the majors against the San Francisco Giants. He stayed with the Rockies until the 2013 season. He was subsequently traded to the Houston Astros for Brandon Barnes and pitcher Jordan Lyles. He batted .276 in 116 games for the Astros in 2014.

Fowler was traded again the following offseason and was dealt to the Chicago Cubs for Luis Valbuena and Dan Straily. His best season came in 2016 when he earned his only All-Star selection and won the World Series with the Cubs. Fowler hit a home run to start Game 7 of the World Series, becoming the first player in World Series history to do so.

Ahead of the 2017 season, the St. Louis Cardinals signed him to a five-year, $82.5 million deal. He had a disappointing 2018 season, slashing .180/.278/.298 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs across 90 games.

Ahead of the 2021 season, he was traded to the LA Angels. However, he tore his left ACL, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

For the 2022 season, he signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays but could never play for them in the MLB. He retired on January 31, 2023, capping off his career by hitting .259 and 127 home runs.

