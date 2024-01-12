Ex-Blue Jays star Vernon Wells' former $8,500,000 Texas mansion ft. spectacular 90,000-gallon infinity pool with a slide

Despite being a southern boy to the core, Vernon Wells captured the hearts of Toronto Blue Jays fans during his twelve seasons playing north of the border. After he wrapped up his playing days, Wells returned to more familiar ground.

In 2018, Wells sold his 16,238-square-foot mansion in Westlake, Texas. According to popular online real estate site Zillow, Wells scooped up some $9.9 million on the sale of the home.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"6/27/2010: Vernon Wells hit this home run off Jamie Moyer. It was the 506th homer the veteran lefty had surrendered in his #MLBcareer" - MLB Daily Dingers

Located some 30 miles from Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers, Wells' former home is nothing short of spectacular. The exterior features a multi-sport court and a motorized entry gate. Inside, guests are treated to some of the most intriguing parts of the property.

In addition to boasting both a sauna and a spa, Vernon Wells' former home also had an indoor batting cage for Wells and his two baseball-mad sons. The home also has a media room and an oak-panelled wine cellar.

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Wells was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with their first overall pick in the 1997 MLB Draft. After failing to crack the lineup for some years, Wells witnessed a breakout in 2003. That year, the center fielder hit .317/.359/.550 with 33 home runs and 117 RBIs.

Pictures via Zillow

Pictures via Zillow

Pictures via Zillow

Prior to the 2011 season, Wells was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for catcher Mike Napoli as well as Juan Rivera. Wells finally retired as a 34-year old after the 2013 season, in which he appeared in 130 contests as a member of the New York Yankees.

Vernon Wells' home speaks to a career well-spent

After initially struggling to eek out an existence in MLB, Vernon Wells became a sort of leadership figure in Toronto, and fans absolutely adored him for it. Now, over a decade after he called in quits on the MLB, Wells has reaped the benefits of a home befitting of a king.

Wherever the former Jay is now, it is likely that he remains a dedicated student of baseball. Perhaps his new abode is slightly less oppulent, but we would not want to bet on that being the case. There is probably still a batting cage there for him and his family to practice on.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.