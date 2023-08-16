In 2017, during the time when Lucas Duda, a former star of the New York Mets, was being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, his teammate Curtis Granderson wasn't about to let him go without putting up a playful fight.

What unfolded was a comical scene of Granderson playfully gripping Duda's legs, refusing to let him make his exit from the clubhouse. Duda's move to the Tampa Bay Rays was a necessity to prevent the Mets from plummeting to a record 20 games below the .500 mark.

The thought of losing his closest friend and seeing him move across town left Curtis Granderson deeply disheartened. As a result, he resorted to his antics in a bid to halt Duda's departure. While ultimately unsuccessful, his light-hearted attempt did manage to inject a sense of levity as Duda bid farewell to the clubhouse for the final time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In contrast to Duda's reserved nature, Curtis Granderson took the initiative to establish an online presence for his friend who had never ventured into the realm of social media.

When the video of Granderson holding onto Duda’s leg, wrestling him not to leave the clubhouse was posted online, it very quickly garnered attention and got viral.

“Don't Go Lucas!!!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!” – @wefollowlucasduda had said in the caption of the video posted on Instagram on July 28, 2017.

Curtis Granderson’s MLB career

The former baseball outfielder has played in Major League Baseball through 16 different seasons. Through his MLB career he has worn the jersey for various teams like the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, and Miami Marlins.

The Detroit Tigers selected him in the 2002 MLB draft. His MLB debut was made with them in 2004.

Curtis Granderson has bagged the All-Star award thrice in his career and has also won a Silver Slugger Award in 2011.

When he retired in 2019, he led active players in career triples, was second in career strikeouts, was placed 5th in career home runs, and was the 6th-oldest player in the National League.

Granderson has also made a name for himself off the field through his unwavering commitment to the community through the forms of outreach and charity work. His charity work supports inner-city children. He has represented MLB abroad by serving as an ambassador.

Curtis Granderson secured the Marbin Miller Man of the Year Award four times. In 2016, he was presented the Roberto Clemente Award in order to recognize his contributions towards the community.