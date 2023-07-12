Barry Bonds, a former All-Star left fielder, had a stellar MLB career that lasted 22 seasons. He had a huge effect on the league but, unfortunately, Bonds was surrounded by controversy, mainly because of his role in the infamous PED scandal.

His association with performance-enhancing drugs came to light and damaged his reputation and reduced his chances of getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Bonds has now broken silence on his HOF induction ceremony.

He said that his exclusion from the Hall of Fame still irks him. But he felt "vindicated" about the allegations of steroid use since a 2003 jury was unable to decide whether he committed perjury when he claimed he did not intentionally use PEDs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Sure, it bothers you. But at the same time, I also know who I am,” Bonds said. “And the thing is that people have to understand … I was vindicated. I went to the court, I was in federal court, and I won my case, 100%. Where is the vindication of me in my own sport? That’s what bothers me," said Bonds on an episode of the Hollywood Swingin’ podcast.

Barry Bonds' complex legal battle

Bonds was charged with perjury and obstructing justice in 2007. In 2003, during the FBI investigation into BALCO (Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative), he was charged with lying before a grand jury. The allegations centered on Bonds' alleged usage of performance-enhancing drugs and awareness of their distribution throughout the MLB.

Padres v Giants X Barry Bonds

Bonds was accused of perjury and had to fight a difficult court battle. He finally had the perjury charges dismissed, but in 2011, he was still found guilty of obstructing the administration of justice.

Bonds' evasive and false responses during the inquiry led to the conviction. His conviction was overturned by a panel of judges in 2015, who found that his evasive responses did not amount to obstruction of justice.

In 2026, Barry Bonds will have another chance to be elected by the committee into Cooperstown.

Poll : 0 votes