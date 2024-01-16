Ex-MLB star Carlos Gonzalez's $507,353 Lamborghini Aventador, a customized marvel with batmobile flair

Former MLB All-Star Carlos Gonzalez is known for his 10-year stint with the Colorado Rockies and has received numerous batting accolades. He was last signed by the Seattle Mariners to a minor league contract in February 2020 but was released by the club on June 25, 2020. Since then, he hasn't signed with any major league team.

Back in the day, ahead of 2015 Spring Training, Gonzalez arrived in a half-million-dollar Lamborghini Aventador, a customized marvel with a batmobile flair. He shared photos of his luxurious ride on Instagram and Twitter:

According to the CarandDriver website, the 2022 Lamborghini Aventador starts at about $507,353 and goes up to around $550,542.

The car's powertrain consists of a 6.5-liter V-12 that produces 769 horsepower. It has a seven-speed automated manual transmission and is an all-wheel drive with a torque of 531 pound-feet.

Like other Lamborghini models, this model also has scissor-type doors that swing open. The dashboard includes a digital gauge cluster that changes layout when you select a different driving mode — Strada, Sport or Corsa; Ego mode allows you to customize the powertrain, steering and suspension settings.

Carlos Gonzalez's MLB career

Hailing from Maracaibo, Venezuela, Carlos Gonzalez was signed as an international free agent by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 3, 2002. However, the Diamondbacks dealt him to the Oakland Athletics in a multi-player trade on Dec. 14, 2007.

González made his MLB debut at the age of 22 on May 30, 2008, against the Texas Rangers, getting his first career hit, an opposite-field double down the left field line off Texas Rangers pitcher Kevin Millwood.

González was dealt to the Colorado Rockies on Nov. 12, 2008 – along with Huston Street and Greg Smith – for Matt Holliday. With the Rockies, Gonzalez was crowned batting champion in 2010, got three All-Star selections (2012, 2013, 2016), 3× Gold Glove Award (2010, 2012, 2013) and 2× Silver Slugger Award (2010, 2015).

However, following the 2017 season, a string of bad years prompted the Rockies to not resign him. He then signed minor league contracts with the Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Mariners. However, he couldn't get back in a major league game ever since.

In his career, Carlos Gonzalez batted .285, registering 1,432 hits, 234 home runs, 785 RBIs and 821 runs scored.

