Ex-MLB star Carlos Gonzalez's former $5,500,000 Lake Nona mansion, the first North American home with Tesla solar backup batteries

Former MLB star Carlos Gonzalez once bought a place in Orlando. According to lakenonasocial.com, the couple bought this guarded property near Lake Nona during the player's final year with the Colorado Rockies for a price worth $4.65 million in 2018.

However, the ex-outfielder seems to have a change of heart about staying in Orlondo. According to realtor.com, in 2020, the former Cubs star listed this property on the market for around $5.5 million.

The house is spread across 8,245 square feet. It has 5 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. This is one of the first North American homes to have Tesla solar backup batteries. This property was NGBS Emerald certified and LEED Gold certified.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The drawing room and the dining room come with beautiful and sunny views of the pool and courtyard. The dining room also has a temperature-controlled glass wine room. The kitchen inside the house features top-notch appliances. And the place also comes with an outdoor kitchen and dining area to enjoy the warm atmosphere outside.

Inside Carlos Gonzalez's former mansion in Northern America

Carlo Gonzalez's former mansion in Orlando

Inside Carlos Gonzalez's ex-mansion

The place also has a private master suite, which features a spa bath, two walk-in closets, a breakfast area, and a covered veranda with a fireplace.

In the end, the place also serves as a rooftop sky terrace that is accessible by a custom glass staircase, an elevator, or the custom spiral staircase on the pool deck. An outdoor bar area is prewired to entertain family and guests.

A glance into Carlos Gonzalez's baseball career

Venezuelan star Carlos Gonzalez made his MLB debut in May 2008 for the Oakland Athletics against the Texas Rangers. He scored his first home run that year against the Florida Marlins. Following the season in November 2008, Gonzalez was traded to the Colorado Rockies.

He has played for over 4 franchises in his career. Following a decade-long stint with the Rockies, he decided to move to the Cleveland Indians in 2018 as a free agent. In his final season with Colorado, the outfielder played 132 games, hitting 16 home runs and batting .276 with 67 RBIs.

After a not-so-successful season with the Indians, the star decided to opt. for free agency in May 2019. He joined the Chicago Cubs on a minor league deal and started as the right fielder in their inter-league game against the Los Angeles Angels. However, later in June 2019, he was designated for assignment. This was the second time he faced it in 2019.

Overall, he had career stats with a batting average of .285. He hit 294 home runs and batted in 785 runs. The player has also won several individual prizes, which include 3X Golden Glove and 2X Silver Slugger awards. Gonzalez also got called for All-Star games three times in his career.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.