MLB legend Derek Jeter always had a huge fanbase which consisted not only of men, but women too.

Former Yankees' PR Rick Cerrone highlighted Jeter's popularity among women and how it didn't affect him. Jeter has an almost unflinching character and remains one of the most respected people in the baseball fraternity, which was one of the reasons why everyone loved him.

In Ian O'Connor's book, "Captain: The Journey of Derek Jeter," the author mentions some of Cerrone's thoughts and comments. Rick said:

“People loved him as a baseball superstar, and women loved him as a s*x symbol”.

Ian O'Connor's book, Captain - The Journey of Derek Jeter

Cerrone also mentioned that Jeter was the most low-maintenance person he had worked with.

Jeter was among the greatest baseball players of MLB, but was also well-known for being one of the most eligible and sought after bachelors during his tenure with the New York Yankees.

Derek Jeter's relationship with his wife, Hannah

Following his signing with the New York Yankees in 1995, when he was 20 years old, Derek lived much of his life in the public eye.

Even after his retirement in 2014, the baseball great, who played for the team for over 20 years, remains adored by the supporters. Hannah Davis Jeter, his wife, is his strongest supporter, nevertheless.

They initially crossed paths through mutual pals in 2012. Although Hannah eventually relocated to New York City, she was born and raised in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Still, she knew nothing about Derek before they met.

The couple began their relationship secretly, only sometimes showing up together or sharing details of their relationship in interviews. They got married in July 2016 after officially announcing their engagement in November 2015.

Since then, they have had four kids and have kept much of their lives as a marriage and a family private.