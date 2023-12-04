Exploring MLB megastar Aaron Judge's affection for rented $110,000,000 Murray Hill penthouse over Times Square abode

Aaron Judge has been an exuberant figure in the big leagues, and his historic contract extension with the Yankees during the 2022 offseason was a statement of intent. In addition, Judge assumed the role of Bronx Bombers captain, a position that previously belonged to the greatest Yankee of all time, Derek Jeter.

Judge loves the city of New York and intends to play with the Yanks until he registers his name in Cooperstown as a Yankee legend. The 6-foot-7, 128 kg slugger is found owning properties, and what better place to invest than the vast exotic concrete jungle present in NYC?

Aaron loves his $110 million-rented Murray Hill penthouse over the Times Square abode and likes to spend some quiet time there while overlooking the beauty of NYC.

According to a source who spoke with The Real Deal, Judge rented a penthouse at the Murray Hill building in 2017. The most recent property of that type to be put up for sale is a duplex that costs $13,900 per month and features two private terraces, a spacious open kitchen/living room layout, and views of the East River and skyline.

Aaron Judge's spacious Murray Hill penthouse has two bedrooms and three baths. Judge also found it easy to live comfortably, thanks to the kitchen's stainless steel appliances, the roomy living area, the balcony overlooking the East River and busy New York streets, and the decent-sized exercise facility for staying in shape.

Interiors of the Murray Hill penthouse

Constructed in 2017, Judge was able to take advantage of the facilities within the building in addition to the conveniences of his room. These included a bike room, an outdoor recreation area, a laundry room, a roof deck, and a functional lift. Additionally, tenants are permitted to care for their pets inside the building.

Images of the Murray Hill penthouse

Aaron Judge will look to make an impression next season

Producing a mediocre season in the MLB is not something Aaron Judge is too proud or happy about. The brute Yankee slugger demands perfection from himself and his teammates. Yes, the Bronx Bombers faltered last season, but never count out the most historic franchise in the major leagues, especially not with Judge at the helm.

With the New York Yankees in the talks regarding trades for many ballplayers this offseason, they need to address a shortage in the OF and bring some real athletic panache to their infield.

Yes, Anthony Volpe has been good as a versatile fielder, but Judge and Co. would want Brian Cashman to go hard this offseason to fight for the AL pennant next season and who knows, maybe clinch the Fall Classic after all.

