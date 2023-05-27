Ezequiel Duran Injury: Health status and expected recovery period of Rangers breakout

Ezequiel Duran did not start Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to soreness in his rib. The Texas Rangers infielder came out of that game when his team had a 6-1 lead in Tuesday's clash.

Duran is yet to feature for the Rangers since and on Saturday, the team put him on its injured list leading to speculations that he may be sidelined for an extended period.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Duran's injury wasn't serious, but the team was being cautious and did not want to rush him back onto the field. The concern with rib cage soreness is a strange one, which could potentially set a player back for a few weeks or even more.

As per the latest reports, Duran has been placed on the 10-day Injured List. Hence, it doesn't seem that the 24-year-old will return to the Rangers lineup this week. It also means that Duran will miss the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

- RHP Dane Dunning placed on Major League Baseball’s Paternity Leave List.

- INF/OF Ezequiel Duran placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to Wednesday, with mild right oblique discomfort.

Since Duran has been out of action, the Rangers have taken to playing Robbie Grossman as their designated hitter and Josh H. Smith in left field.

Meanwhile, Texas outfielder Outfielder Travis Jankowski was activated from 10-day Injured List. The team also recalled left-handed pitcher Cody Bradford from Round Rock (AAA).

Ezequiel Duran stats in 2023 MLB season

Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran

Ezequiel Duran is having a stellar season with the Texas Rangers in 2023 so far. The infielder has racked up 41 hits and seven home runs in 136 at-bats with a .301 average.

Duran's impressive showings for the Rangers this season have helped them to the top spot in the AL West with 32 wins and 28 defeats.

However, Texas will be hoping to have Duran return to their lineup as soon as possible.

The Rangers will take on the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of their three-game series on Saturday.

