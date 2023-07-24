Fact Check: Did Alex Rodriguez threaten "to punch a little person"? MLB Legend's bizarre comments examined

Former infielder Alex Rodriguez has long been a conflicting figure on sports television. Despite his controversial nature, Fox Sports and ESPN have featured him on their broadcasts multiple times.

On ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, he co-hosts a show called KayRod Cast with Yankees announcer Michael Kay, offering a unique perspective on the game being aired. He made an odd and possibly inappropriate remark while offering a hitting tip on ESPN2, which quickly went viral on Twitter and infuriated MLB fans.

Whether he meant it to be humorous or insightful, the remark undoubtedly backfired, disappointing and infuriating MLB fans. While some might contend that Alex Rodriguez's contentious nature keeps viewers interested, sports networks must consider their audience's opinions.

Alex Rodriguez used the weird line about "punching a little person" to help him make his point while giving a hitting tip on ESPN2, so what did A-rod actually say?

Did Alex Rodriguez threaten "to punch a little person"?

93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Recently, Alex Rodriguez's "KayRod Cast" segment on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast took an unexpected turn, confusing and upsetting MLB fans.

He used the phrase "punching a little person" to describe a particular hitting posture, which shocked and outraged the audience. The backlash against the former infielder was swift and severe, as word spread on Twitter.

"Posture up and right down... like you're punching a little person."

Alex Rodriguez's remark not only demonstrated a lack of sensitivity but also overshadowed the segment's intended purpose: to provide insightful analysis and a fresh perspective on the game.

Although the phrase "Punching a Little Person" was not meant to be threatening and was instead used to explain the body position in the batting stance rhetorically,

MLB fans have every right to expect higher standards of behavior from those who represent their favorite sport. Fans were left to wonder why Fox Sports continued to feature him despite his history of divisive behavior and why ESPN chose to have him on air.

