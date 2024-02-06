Fact Check: Did Babe Ruth once catch a baseball dropped from an airplane flying at 100 mph? Here's what we found

Babe Ruth was an iconic figure in the MLB, having inspired almost a century's worth of stars. He was known for his revolutionary two-way prowess as a batter and a pitcher but little do fans know that he was quite the catcher as well. So much so that he even attempted catching balls dropped from airplanes.

Ruth became a popular figure among the masses. This led to some media speculation about what uncharted territories could Ruth venture. In July of 1926, that was answered as a group of journalists and the man himself assembled at the Mitchel Airfield in Nassu County, Long Island.

Baseballs were dropped from high above using airplanes at speeds over 100 miles an hour. After six unsuccessful attempts, Ruth was finally able to catch the seventh, setting a new record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Babe Ruth today claimed a new honor, that of being the first man to catch a baseball dropped from an airplane moving 100 miles an hour. He caught a regulation baseball dropped from an altitude of from 200 to 300 feet…The catch was made on the seventh attempt," read the tabloid of the Daily Beagle.

Babe Ruth's feat inspired numerous other similar stunts

Almost half a century after Babe Ruth's exploits, in Lancaster, several attempts were made to replicate his record. Baseballs were thrown from the top of a neighboring peak called Mt. Pleasant with three gentlemen, Lester L. Snoke, Harley Keeley and Norman Haynes, trying the stunt.

These events turned into an exhibition, with Lester going a notch further and attempting to catch two balls simultaneously. However, the craze eventually died and Ruth's original record wasn't breached extensively.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.