Fact Check: Did Bryce Harper's ex Nina Agdal 'cheat' on him with Mike Trout? Exploring Logan Paul's girlfriend's history with MLB stars

When Bryce Harper was with the Washington Nationals, he dated Logan Paul's current girlfriend Nina Agdal. In 2015, rumors began circulating that she had cheated on him with another MLB All-Star outfielder: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Bryce Harper and Mike Trout are constantly in comparison. They were the top two prospects for a long time and debuted around the same time as well. While Trout is widely regarded as the best player in the game, Harper is a two-time MVP as well. The comparisons aren't fair, but they're inevitable.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When cheating rumors began, it seemed like another issue that Trout would have over Harper. Did Agdal actually cheat on Harper, though?

Did Nina Agdal cheat on Bryce Harper in 2015?

Fortunately, the cheating rumors were not true. Mike Trout did not get with Bryce Harper's girlfriend in 2015. The two don't have much of a rivalry even if baseball fans act like they do. The rumors stemmed from a sarcastic Instagram post from the mode.

She wrote on Instagram:

“Sorry Bryce, I’m cheating on you… Had so much fun with @MikeTrout @NewEraCap @Angels throwing the first pitch!”

Bryce Harper was not cheated on

This was clearly a joke, as no person would ever cheat on a famous person with another and post the evidence to Instagram. It was a light-hearted selfie as she met the other MLB superstar, but her heart truly belonged to Harper.