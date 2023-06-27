Fact Check: Did Florida Baseball coach's affair cause the death of three people? Kevin O'Sullivan and new wife's wild romance, examined

Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan married his wife in 2021, but there's a lot more to it than that story. It's as convoluted as one can imagine and there are three deaths connected to the story. Even while his team was playing in the College World Series, it's all Barstool Sports personality Jack McGuire could think about.

Jack McGuire @JackMacCFB I can’t believe I’ve never heard of this Florida baseball coach story. I can’t believe I’ve never heard of this Florida baseball coach story. https://t.co/RyCdygfTLt

McGuire said:

"Back in 2021, Florida's baseball coach allegedly slept with one of the bat boy's mothers. When the mother's husband found out about it, he killed himself and his two kids, set his house on fire. Then, after all this happened, the mother went and married Florida's baseball coach."

TJ Pittinger @TJ_Pittinger @JackMacCFB If I remember correctly, they had a memorial dinner or something for the kids and Sully was making out with her at the event. @JackMacCFB If I remember correctly, they had a memorial dinner or something for the kids and Sully was making out with her at the event.

It is an absolutely insane story and it's something that could hardly be imagined. It is important to note that no one except for Kevin O'Sullivan's current wife's ex-husband is responsible for what he did.

Florida head coach involved in insane murder story

While some may point to his affair with his own bat boy's mother as a reason for the tragedy (and it evidently played a role), Florida's head coach's current wife's former partner made the decision to do what he did to himself, his kids and his house. No one forced him to do any of that.

What happened with Florida's head coach?

It's also worth noting that the story didn't exactly come with sources, and even McGuire was incredulous at the lack of reporting on this incident, so it may be best to take this wild tale with a grain of salt.

