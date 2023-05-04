Fact Check: Did Justin Verlander doctor balls during his time with the Detroit Tigers? Cheating claims examined

Justin Verlander is one of the finest pitchers to play in the MLB. The New York Mets star is in his 18th season in the league and continues to torment batters.

Verlander began his career in the big league with the Detroit Tigers in 2005. He played 12 seasons with the team, but there was controversy around his time in Detroit.

According to reports, several Tigers pitchers allegedly inquired about the so-called "sticky stuff" in the mid-2000s. Verlander was also one of them and was suspected of using a foreign substance on his hand while pitching for the team.

Sports Niagara-AG @SportsNiagara



Harkins claims Fired Anaheim Angels employee Brian Harkins files defamation suit; claims he was public scapegoat in effort to crack down on use of foreign substances.Harkins claims #MLB has evidence implicating several star pitchers including: Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. Fired Anaheim Angels employee Brian Harkins files defamation suit; claims he was public scapegoat in effort to crack down on use of foreign substances.Harkins claims #MLB has evidence implicating several star pitchers including: Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

The allegations of Verlander using a foreign substance were brought to light while he was playing for the Houston Astros in 2021. The pitcher was accused of using a grip concoction engineered and widely distributed by fired Los Angeles Angels staffer Brian Harkins.

However, there was no evidence that suggested Verlander used any illegal substance to doctor balls during his time with the Tigers.

Verlander was part of the Astros side that won the World Series in 2017. However, the Houston side was found using electronic equipment to monitor what an opposing pitcher was going to throw.

The Astros staffers determined the pitch by stealing the catcher’s signs and then alerting the batter about what pitch was coming. Verlander and many others later apologized to their competitors for the team's wrongdoings during the season.

Justin Verlander's stats in 2023 MLB season

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander was signed by the New York Mets in the offseason. However, his debut was delayed due to a muscle strain that he suffered near his pitching shoulder.

In his debut for the New York Mets on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, he recorded five strikeouts and one walk in five innings pitched against his former side in a 2-0 loss for New York.

The 40-year-old will be hoping to build on his performance to help the Mets towards a playoff spot.

