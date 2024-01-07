Fact Check: Did Marcus Stroman once side with Kanye West against Kim Kardashian? Star free agent's old tweets explored

Free agent Marcus Stroman once sided with rapper Kanye West after the rapper had mutually decided to split with his wife Kim Kardashian in February 2021. Apparently, Stroman tweeted his support for Ye when it came to discussing his daughter North West getting featured in a TikTok video.

Expand Tweet

"I’m most definitely riding with Kanye West all day on this one. My son will not be on social media at 8 years old. It’s damaging and threatening to the mental of young children. That’s fact. I pray that divisive family allows Kanye to be the amazing father he wants to be!" - STRO

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Stroman tweeted that he was "riding" with Kanye West on this one, tagging the celeb in the message to demonstrate his agreement with the rapper. He even went so far as to justify his remarks by outlining the circumstances as best he could understand them.

According to reports, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called it quits in February 2021 following a protracted divorce. They both allegedly met spouses later on, but their commitment to parenting their kids hasn't changed.

But after their daughter, North West, was highlighted on TikTok, the two got into an argument on Instagram. Although there were differing opinions on the internet, Marcus Stroman appeared to concur with Kanye.

Marcus Stroman is actively looking for a new home for the 2024 MLB season

This offseason, the New York Yankees are still trying to improve their pitching staff. They have been chasing free agency left-handers Blake Snell, Josh Hader and Jordan Montgomery after missing out on the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes. They have also been connected to trade targets like Dylan Cease.

But starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has suddenly become available as a free agent for the Yankees. Stroman has "informed the Yankees he's seriously interested in signing with them," according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. However, Nightengale also stated that the right-hander, 32, has not received an offer from the Yankees.

Expand Tweet

"Marcus Stroman has informed the Yankees he’s seriously interested in signing with them, but the Yankees have declined to make an offer, per BNightengale" - TalkinYanks

When Stroman was still with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees had previously made him a trade deadline target. After pitching for the Mets for almost a season and a half (he chose not to play in the COVID-shortened 2020 season), he was eventually traded to the New York Mets during that deadline.

He then became a free agent and accepted a three-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, and now he is a free agent again.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.