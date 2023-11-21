Fact Check: Did Mariano Rivera never score a single run in his MLB career? Hall of Fame closer's hitting record explored

Mariano Rivera's legacy in Major League Baseball is cemented in history, with his remarkable achievements on the pitcher's mound. However, an intriguing aspect of his career lies not in his stellar saves or postseason dominance but in an unusual statistic. It turns out that Rivera never crossed the plate for a run in his entire 19-season MLB journey.

The Yankees legend carved out a legendary career, defined by a record 652 saves. Despite his pitching prowess, Rivera's rare lack of runs scored stands out as a unique footnote in his illustrious career.

Over his 19-year career, he stepped up to the plate only four times, with three official at-bats. Unsurprisingly, he failed to register a run in any of those instances.

However, there is a silver lining in the Sandman's offensive records. In 2009, at the age of 39, Rivera managed to drive in a Run Batted In (RBI).

During a crucial moment in a game against the Mets at Citi Field, he drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, recording a RBI. This unique offensive contribution added to his already impressive milestone of the 500th career save achieved on the same memorable day.

Mariano Rivera is arguably the greatest closer in MLB history

What distinguished Rivera as a player was the infrequent instances of failure that remain vivid in our collective memory. The blown saves during the 2001 World Series and the 1997 ALDS stand as lasting reminders of Rivera's human side amid an otherwise impeccable career.

Rivera's pitching prowess is marked by longevity and consistency rarely seen in the closer role. His remarkable feat of saving over 25 games in 15 consecutive seasons solidifies his place as one of the greatest closers in MLB history.

Reflecting on Mariano Rivera's journey from Panama to Cooperstown, it becomes evident that his greatness transcends conventional statistics.

Metallica's "Enter Sandman" reverberating through Yankee Stadium as Mariano Rivera stepped onto the field will forever be etched as a fundamental memory for MLB fans.

