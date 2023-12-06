Fact Check: Did Stan Musial finish his career with the exact same number of home and away hits? 

While MLB Hall of Famer Stan Musial is remembered as a St. Louis Cardinals icon by MLB fans today, he had a little-known, noteworthy statistic in his career numbers. The legendary slugger ended with 3,630 total hits, out of which 1,815 of them were at home while 1,815 of them were on the road. While a random fact, it still makes one scratch their head in wonder.

Musial is a former MLB player who rose to legendary status during his career with the Cardinals. He spent his entire major league career with them, which spanned over two decades and included three World Series titles. After making his major league debut with the club in 1941, he went on to retire in 1963 as a legend of the game. Throughout his illustrious career, Musial won the NL MVP award thrice, NL batting champion seven times, NL RBI leader twice and made the All-Star an amazing 24 times.

After Musial ended his major league career in 1963, his No. 6 jersey was retired by the Cardinals. In 1969, Stan Musial was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame. After his playing career, the MLB icon lived a quiet life with his family and was always considered one of the best sluggers the game has seen. Among all his achievements, his record of home and away hits being divided equally adds another anecdote to his amazing career.

How Stan Musial won the World Series in his only season as the GM of the Cardinals

Three years after Stan Musial retired from his playing days with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1963, he was appointed as their general manager ahead of the 1967 MLB season. It turned out to be the only season where he would take that role, but he led them to another World Series title nonetheless. According to reports from that time, Musial achieved this by offering fair contracts to his players and starting a babysitting service in the stadium so that their wives could attend their games without hassle. Yet another anecdote on the baseball icon's amazing career and life.

