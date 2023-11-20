Fact check: Did Zack Britton use a false moniker for early portion of career? Exploring retired pitcher’s confusing name changes

Zack Britton used to be referred to as "Zach". The newly retired star had an admittedly confusing journey with his name, which is short for Zackary. Sometimes it's spelled that way and other times, it's "Zachary". Either spelling can and often is ultimately shortened to one spelling or the other, but the pitcher had an interesting history with his name and how it was spelled.

For the first eight seasons of his MLB career, Zack Britton went by "Zach". His legal name was spelt with a "K", but he went by "H" to make things easier.

When he signed a long-term contract with the New York Yankees, the relief pitcher's name was spelt incorrectly. Legal documents like contracts have to be correct, so even though the sentiment was the same, the document had to be changed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In fact, Britton's wife is an attorney, and she pleaded with him to get them to change it. He begrudgingly agreed, even though he didn't want to. He said via MLB.com:

"She's like, 'Legally, we need to have them change it.' I'm like, 'Ugh, I don't want to go through this process again.' So I called my agent and said they need to change my name, my legal name is with a 'K.' Just like a minor thing. Then I talked to the Yankees and they were like, 'Why were you going with an "H?"'"

At that point, Britton decided to officially retire the stage name, as he referred to it. Thus, he was technically using a false moniker during his time with the Baltimore Orioles, largely because no one bothered to correct the world on its spelling. Despite that, his contracts with Baltimore had the correct spelling.

Zack Britton spells it with a K

This all came to a head while he was a member of the New York Yankees. Fans of the sport might recall when MLB had Player's Weekend, which allowed teams to have special jerseys.

Zack Britton spells it with a K

Those special jerseys had names on the back that were custom nicknames. For example, Aaron Judge wore "BAJ" on the back, which stood for Big Aaron Judge. Zack Britton's "nickname" was succinct.

On the back of the reliever's jersey was the phrase "With a K" to solidify for everyone how he spelt his name.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.