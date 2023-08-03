Fact Check: Does Domingo German have a history of alcohol abuse? Yankees perfect game hero avails inpatient treatment voluntarily

Just a month after throwing a perfect game, Domingo German has grabbed headlines for unexpected reasons. On Wednesday, the New York Yankees announced that their pitcher voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse.

German will now be placed on the team's restricted list and is set to miss the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



He is being placed on the Restricted List during his time away from the team The Yankees announce that Domingo Germán has agreed to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuseHe is being placed on the Restricted List during his time away from the team pic.twitter.com/RBmLmuk1tb

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to reports, German has dealt with alcohol abuse in the past. On Tuesday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that the player had a serious problem and that the team is willing to support the 30-year-old:

“Hopefully the steps that are being taken today will benefit him for the remaining part of his life. I’m just worried right now for the person and for the immediate family."

Yankees manager, Aaron Boone, also spoke on the matter;

“In some way, this goes back years. In a lot of ways, he’s been a good citizen to where that hasn’t come into play affecting his job. … My takeaway of all of it is just sad. Hope and pray that he gets the right kind of help that truly gets him going in the right direction for the rest of his life.”

Domingo German was suspended due to domestic violence in 2020. The Athletic reported that German had been intoxicated the night of the incident, and the pitcher was handed an 81-game suspension for his actions.

This season, German has had a strange campaign. He pitched only the 24th perfect game in MLB history on June 29, just a few days after being hit for 10 runs in a match against the Seattle Mariners. He also served a 10-game suspension for using an illegal sticky substance on the mound.

Domingo German's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Domingo German was enjoying quite an impressive season with the New York Yankees in 2023. He racked up 114 strikeouts and 34 walks in 108.2 innings pitched at a 4.56 ERA.

Despite German's performances, the Yankees are currently fifth in the AL East with a 56-52 record. Aaron Boone's side is 10 games behind divisional leaders Baltimore Orioles.

The New York outfit is still in contention to reach the playoffs, however, their task will become even more challenging with the absence of German. The Yankees will need the likes of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino to step up in the final stages of the campaign if they want to play in the postseason.