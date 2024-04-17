Fact Check: Does Jac Caglianone have the longest home run in Statcast era? Examing Florida superstar's otherworldly college feat

The Statcast era for baseball dates back to 2015, and a viral claim states that Florida superstar Jac Caglianone has hit the longest home run in that time frame. That includes all college players and MLB stars. Caglianone has been on a tear of late, crushing the baseball. Did he really do something no MLB player has yet to do?

Expand Tweet

According to Statcast, Jac Caglianone's homer would be the longest ever recorded. The previous record was held by Jo Adell, who smashed a home run 514 feet in the minor leagues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Los Angeles Angels prospect does have the disadvantage of hitting with a wooden bat compared to Caglianone's metal bat, but that doesn't discount the fact that, since they began officially tracking this sort of thing, no one in baseball has hit a ball further.

Exploring longest home runs hit in Statcast era

Jac Caglianone is a rare hitting talent in college baseball, showcasing the ability to pulverize the baseball and, evidently, hit it further than anyone ever has before. It's difficult to compare it or any Statcast era home runs to those prior since the data isn't as absolute for the older days, but of the last nine years, no one has surpassed it.

Jac Caglianone holds the record

As mentioned, Jo Adell held the record for a while. Prior to that, there were only a few that even traveled over 500 feet, and none that went over 505. That 505-foot tape measure blast was off the bat of Texas Rangers player Nomar Mazara in 2019.

Two players have hit one 504 feet: Colorado Rockies slugger C.J. Cron and Giancarlo Stanton when he was with the Miami Marlins. Stanton became the first player to surpass 500 feet.

In 2022, Christian Yelich came up just short of joining that club with a 499-foot shot. In the same year, Jesus Sanchez joined him at that exact distance for the Marlins.

Miguel Sano (2019) for the Minnesota Twins and Aaron Judge (2017) for the New York Yankees also hit balls that traveled that far. Ronald Acuna Jr., Joey Gallo, Judge again, Sano again and Ryan McMahon have hit baseballs 495 feet as well.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback