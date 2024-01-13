Fact Check: Is 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist the reason why Shota Imanaga chose No. 18? Story behind new Cubs pitcher's jersey explored

Shota Imanaga, the newest addition to the Chicago Cubs, has already become a fan favorite for more than just his pitching skills. During his introductory press conference on Friday, Imanaga revealed the story behind his choice of jersey number, and it involves paying homage to a Cubs legend, Ben Zobrist.

Imanaga, who previously wore No. 21 during his eight seasons with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan, decided to switch to number 18 upon joining the Cubs. When asked about the change, the left-handed pitcher expressed his admiration for Ben Zobrist and his desire to emulate the impact he had on the team during the historic 2016 season.

"I was looking through Chicago and Cubs history, I saw that was the number Ben Zobris wore, and I wanted to be the player he was too."

Ben Zobrist, a key figure in the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series win, was not only part of the historic championship team but also earned the World Series MVP title for his outstanding contributions. Imanaga’s decision to adopt Zobrist’s number is a nod to the veteran’s legacy and a declaration of his intent to make a significant impact on the Cubs.

“It means a lot [...] I got a phone call from one of my agents . He said, ‘hey, Shota wanted us to communicate to you that he wants No. 18 [...] I was like, ‘of course, he doesn’t have to get my OK.’" - Ben Zobrist

Imanaga, at 30 years old, arrives in Chicago with an ample experience from his successful career in Japanses baseball. The Cubs secured the talented southpaw with a four-year, $53 million deal, which could potentially reach $80 million over five years.

Cubs fans have quickly embraced Shota Imanaga, not just for his impressive pitching abilities but also for his heartfelt connection to the team’s history. The Japanses pitcher’s decision to honor Ben Zobrist has resonated with fans, with many expressing their excitement and approval on social media.

Imanaga’s arrival is not just about strengthening the Cubs’ pitching rotation; it’s about ambracing the team’s rich history and setting the stage for a promising future. As he steps onto the field wearing No. 18, Shota Imanaga carries not only the weight of a jersey but also the hopes and aspirations of Cubs fans eager for another MLB championship run.

