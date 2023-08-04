Fact Check: Is Anthony Rizzo's slump down to his concussion from collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. in May? Examining the likely cause behind poor form

The New York Yankees have finally identified the cause of Anthony Rizzo's struggles over the last two months. It appears that a possible concussion, likely stemming from a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. in late May, was the reason behind his decline in performance. Consequently, the club placed Rizzo on the disabled list on Thursday.

(via @ChrisKirschner) Anthony Rizzo is going on the IL with a "likely concussion" that they're traced back to the Tatis Jr. incident in late May

Anthony Rizzo is going on the IL with a "likely concussion" that they're traced back to the Tatis Jr. incident in late May - TalkinYanks

Aaron Boone says that Anthony Rizzo is "good" and they will keep an eye on him tonight and tomorrow

Aaron Boone says that Anthony Rizzo is "good" and they will keep an eye on him tonight and tomorrow - snyyankees

It’s August 3rd.



A historically great first basemen was the worst player in baseball for two months after this happened.



May 28th this happened. It's August 3rd. A historically great first basemen was the worst player in baseball for two months after this happened. Pretty wild. Hope Rizz is okay.

May 28th this happened. It’s August 3rd.A historically great first basemen was the worst player in baseball for two months after this happened. Pretty wild. Hope Rizz is okay. - TalkinJake

Recently, Rizzo had been feeling "foggy," prompting the organization to conduct further tests. These examinations revealed "some cognitive impairment," leading to his placement on the IL.

Rizzo spoke about feeling more tired and occasionally experiencing memory lapses, attributing it to the rigorous nature of the baseball season. Testing showed that his reaction time was slower, confirming that the injury was affecting him.

Yankees Anthony Rizzo was pulled from the game after getting injured tagging out Fernando Tatis Jr. #RepBX - SICscore

Anthony Rizzo said he noticed he was more tired, but attributed it to the grind of the season. He mentioned waking up feeling hungover, and occasionally forgot the numbers of outs. Testing showed his reaction time was slower. "I didn't just forget how to do this all of a sudden."

Anthony Rizzo said he noticed he was more tired, but attributed it to the grind of the season. He mentioned waking up feeling hungover, and occasionally forgot the numbers of outs. Testing showed his reaction time was slower. “I didn’t just forget how to do this all of a sudden.” - BryanHoch

Anthony Rizzo's career with New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo's career with the New York Yankees began on July 29, 2021, when he was acquired in a trade for cash.

He quickly made a strong impression with outstanding performances, becoming the first player in team history to achieve 4 hits, 2 solo home runs, 3 walks, and a total of 5 runs in just two games. He also became the seventh Yankee to homer in his first two games and the first player in Yankees history to reach base eight times, including on a hit-by-pitch.

On March 17, 2022, the Yankees signed Rizzo to a two-year, $32 million contract. He showcased his power by hitting three home runs in a game against the Baltimore Orioles on April 26.

Later, Rizzo exercised an opt-out provision in his contract on November 7, 2022, and subsequently became a free agent. However, on November 15, 2022, he agreed to a two-year deal with an option for the 2025 season, solidifying his future with the team.