Fact Check: Is Ciara related to Derek Jeter? Exploring wild claim linking Grammy winner to Yankees icon

In an unexpected turn of events, singer-songwriter Ciara discovered a familial tie to baseball legend Derek Jeter, on the latest episode of PBS’ "Finding Your Roots."

Hosted by educator Henry Louis Gates Jr., the show delves into the DNA of celebrities, unveiling hidden connections and surprising revelations about their ancestry.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ciara, known for hits like "Level Up," took to Instagram to share her astonishment at the revelation. In a sneak peek of the episode, she exclaimed:

"What in the world? You are kidding me. Derek Jeter! That’s crazy."

The singer expressed her gratitude to Dr. Gates for the enlightening experience, calling it a "dream come true" to explore her family genealogy. The former Yankees captain has not made any statements yet but is expected to react to the news soon.

Why are Ciara and Derek Jeter related?

The episode revealed that singer Ciara and Derek Jeter apparently share a long identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome, connecting them as distant cousins.

The news left Ciara stunned, and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, playfully joked on social media, writing:

"Always knew it! Yankees captain!

Expand Tweet

In an ironic twist, both Ciara and Wilson have ties to the sports world beyond their newfound connection to Derek Jeter. Ciara, married to the quarterback since 2016, now shares not only a life but also a surprising familial link with a legendary New York Yankees shortstop.

"Finding Your Roots" has become known for its ability to uncover unexpected family connections, and Ciara’s episode is no exception. The show has featured a diverse range of celebrities exploring their ancestral histories, making for compelling and sometimes humorous revelations.

The episode serves as a testament to the show's ability to unveil complex family connections, making it a must-watch for fans of both baseball and celebrities.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.