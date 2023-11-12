Fact Check: Is Donald Trump secretly a baseball genius? Wild claim gains traction after former President's UFC 295 appearance

Donald Trump has offered his opinions on a lot of different things, and baseball is one of them. Over the years, both before, during and after his one-term presidency, the former businessman repeatedly stated things about the sport he loves.

Trump is a longtime baseball fan, and there were reports that he once considered pursuing that as a career long ago. The 45th president of the United States, clearly, has a love for the game, and he's given plenty of takes over the years to support his intelligence.

One MLB YouTuber went so far as to say that he was "secretly a baseball genius". They provided plenty of examples of Trump providing good takes on the sport, theoretically proving his "genius" at the sport.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

iTalk Studios, a YouTube page that has over 130 thousand subscribers, shared a video a few days ago, and it's been getting some attention after the former president's UFC appearance.

Is Donald Trump a baseball genius?

Donald Trump is not a baseball genius. The former president hasn't worked in or played the sport at a high level. He has followed it as a fan, but that certainly doesn't give any increased credentials.

Some of the evidence in the video that makes the bold claim is not evidence of a supreme baseball mind. For example, Trump lauded Derek Jeter in 2014. He called him "special". At that point, Jeter was on his way to being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, so that's not a hot take at all.

Donald Trump had a lot of takes

He also mentioned that Alex Rodriguez needed hip surgery and that those who have or are accused of using drugs have needed similar surgeries in the past. This isn't necessarily an impressive observation only a genius could make, but rather an interesting anecdote that admittedly deserves some credit.

He credited the New York Yankees for signing Ichiro Suzuki. While a good signing in principle, the outfielder only recorded 2.2 fWAR in two seasons.

Expand Tweet

He took time to congratulate the New York Mets for extending David Wright. Wright had a great season in the wake of that tweet, but couldn't after that. Trump's takes range from the obvious observation to the downright incorrect take. It's not something that suggests hidden baseball knowledge.