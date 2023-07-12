Fact Check: Is Rob Manfred bringing robot umpires to MLB in 2024? Commissioner's latest comments examined

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred grabbed headlines this week after praising computer challenges over full robot umpires in the league.

Nonetheless, there will be no robot umpires in the MLB for the 2024 season.

Last month, Manfred spoke to reporters and touched upon how the league is testing and making progress with the Automated Ball-Strike System at Triple-A this year. However, there are still some issues around the technology to be introduced into the Major Leagues. He said:

“I think there's some sentiment among the group that we made a lot of changes here. We ought to let the dust settle, and there are clearly unresolved operational issues with respect to ABS. Despite all the testing, we still have some things that are unresolved."

The challenge system was used at the 2023 All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park last week. Interestingly, the human umpire was upheld on three of four calls during the contest.

Following the All-Star game Tuesday, Manfred said that fans and players were happy with the challenge system in place. He spoke to reporters and said:

“The people’s reaction to it was really positive, really positive. The challenge system in terms of the reaction in the minor leagues, people are more comfortable with the challenge system than the full ABS.”

The independent Atlantic League had initially tried out the ABS system at its 2019 All-Star Game. It was then used at eight of nine ballparks of the Low-A Southeast League in 2021 and during Triple-A in 2022.

Jesse Friedman @JesseNFriedman Rob Manfred said that there is currently more support for the ABS challenge system than the straight-up robotic ump system.



Rob Manfred's decisions to improve MLB in 2023

Rob Manfred introduced a number of rule changes to the MLB in 2023. Some of the new additions were using a pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts and pickoff throws and larger bases.

However, there is still talk of bringing robots into the league as umpires in a bid to cut down on human error.

