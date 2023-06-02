Fact Check: Was Armando Galarraga denied a perfect game due to absence of instant replay in MLB?

Armando Galarraga nearly got his name written into the MLB history books during the 2010 season. At the time, the pitcher was playing for the Detroit Tigers and he almost threw a perfect game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Unfortunately, Galarraga was denied his perfect game because the umpiring calls in the match weren't verified by instant replays.

The incident took place on June 2, 2010, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Galarraga was on a roll and he had a perfect game going with two outs in the ninth inning.

Then, Cleveland star Jason Donald came up to the plate and grounded a ball to first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who threw it to Galarraga. According to the replays, Galarraga stepped on first before Donald did.

However, umpire Jim Joyce ruled that Donald had made his ground in time. Galarraga and even the commentators at the game were left stunned by the umpire's decision.

Galarraga eventually had to finish with a one-hit shutout in Detriot's 3–0 victory. He was denied a perfect game due to an incorrect umpire call.

The pitcher faced 28 batters and threw an incredible 88 pitches (67 strikes and 21 balls), striking out three. Galarraga's infamous game is often referred to as the "28-out perfect game."

Following the game, Joyce met with Galarraga and apologized to him when he realized that he had made an incorrect call. Galarraga showed incredible sportsmanship by forgiving and understanding the error made by the umpire.

Armando Galarraga's MLB stats and career

Former Detriot Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga

Armando Galarraga was signed by the Texas Rangers in 2007. He then joined the Detroit Tigers in 2008 and spent three seasons with the franchise.

The pitcher had one-year stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros before signing for Chinese Baseball League side Chinatrust Brothers in 2014.

Galarraga finished his MLB career with 346 strikeouts and 226 walks across 542 innings pitched with a 4.78 ERA.

