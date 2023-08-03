Fact Check: Was Domingo German suspended for his alcohol abuse? Latest report sheds light on pitcher's inebriation in clubhouse

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees placed Domingo German on the restricted list after the pitcher agreed to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse. The franchise also revealed that the right-hander will miss the remainder of the 2023 MLB season.

While the Yankees seemed to have kept the specifics of German's issues rather quiet, reports about the 30-year-old's inebriated behavior around his teammates have emerged.

As per reports, German was belligerent in the team's clubhouse and witnesses claim that he did not appear in control of his emotions. However, there was no report of any altercation with a teammate or other individuals in the area.

"The incident that led to the Yankees placing pitcher Domingo German on the restricted list on Wednesday occurred at Yankee Stadium and was not a domestic situation, clubhouse sources say.



However, German had served an 81-game suspension in 2019 and 2020 for violating MLB’s joint domestic violence policy. According to The Athletic, the pitcher was intoxicated on the night that he physically abused his then-girlfriend and now-wife Mara Vega.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that German had a serious problem and explained that the team is willing to support the player, who is under contract with the New York outfit till 2024. He said:

“Hopefully, the steps that are being taken today will benefit him for the remaining part of his life. I’m just worried right now for the person and for the immediate family."

Domingo German's stats in the 2023 MLB season

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German

Domingo German was enjoying quite an impressive season with the New York Yankees in 2023. He racked up 114 strikeouts and 34 walks in 108.2 innings pitched at a 4.56 ERA.

Despite German's performances, the Yankees are currently fifth in the AL East with a 56-52 record. Aaron Boone's side is 10 games behind divisional leaders Baltimore Orioles.

The New York outfit is still in contention to reach the playoffs, however, their task will become even more challenging with the absence of German. The Yankees will need the likes of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino to step up in the final stages of the campaign if they want to play in the postseason.