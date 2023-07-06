Fact Check: Was Elly De La Cruz using an illegal bat? Cincinnati Reds phenom called out by Dave Martinez

Elly De La Cruz, a 21-year old Cincinnati Reds rookie, has been taking the league by absolute storm. Since being called up to the MLB on June 6, nobody has been able to slow him down.

Born in the Dominican Republic in 2002, De La Cruz signed with the Reds as an international free agent in 2018. He was finally promoted to the big club after infielder Nick Senzel was assigned to the IL.

In his first 26 games in the MLB, Elly De La Cruz has hit .318/.356/.536 with 4 home runs and 14 RBIs. Moreover, the 6-foot-5 sensation has been dazzling with his defensive play at shortstop and third base, and is 11 for 13 in steal attempts.

"Still a little perplexed about what exactly happened with Elly De La Cruz and his bat on Wednesday night? Both teams spoke on it after the @Reds win" - Bally Sports Cincinnati

During the second inning of the Reds' game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Nats manager instructed the umpire crew to check Cruz' bat. According to the Nationals' skipper, Elly De La Cruz' swing tracker posed a problem.

The plastic casing is used during practice, but De La Cruz has used it since 2021, without the electronic component, because he likes the feel. After the umpires concluded that De La Cruz' bat was alright, the young stud went yard a few innings later.

The 9-2 victory for the Cincinnati Reds represented the team's fourth straight victory. De La Cruz' 455 foot blast was one of the longest of the season seen at Nationals Ballpark.

Following the victory, the Reds retain their spot atop the NL Central. Following the culmination of their series in Washington, the Reds will play six straight games against the Milwaukee Brewers, a divisional foe who sit just two games behind De La Cruz and company.

Elly De La Cruz is showing more and more promise every day

At this point, it is safe to say that De La Cruz breakneck ascension to the league's upper eschelons is more than a fluke. By showing such tremendous poise at every opportunity, the young stud is quickly setting himself apart from the rest.

