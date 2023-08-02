Fact Check: Was Framber Valdez cheating during his no-hitter? Astros pitcher's actions arise suspicions from fans

On August 1, Framber Valdez tossed a no-hitter for the Houston Astros. It was the 321st no-no in MLB history, and the first to be thrown by a member of the Astros since Justin Verlander did so in 2019.

The Dominican left hander struck out seven Cleveland Guardians hitters, walking only one in all nine innings of work. With the impressive performance, Framber Valdez has bettered his record to 9-7 on the season, also boasting a 3.07 ERA across his 21 starts.

MLB @MLB Framber Valdez is the first lefty in @Astros history to throw a no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/8uspLTGXS0

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Framber Valdez is the first lefty in @Astros history to throw a no-hitter" - MLB

To add the the excitement of Astros fans, word was received prior to the game that the team had re-acquired their 2022 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander in a trade with the Mets. With pitchers like Jose Urquidy and Lance McCullers on the long-term IL, Verlander is sure to help the team's prospects.

However, fans online were sure to add their own bit of cynicism to the situation. The 2018 Houston Astros sign stealing scandal saw the team employ a number of tactics to unethically decipher opposition pitch signs, leading to the suspension of some managerial staff in 2020.

While there was no concrete evidence to suggest that Framber Valdez, or any of his teammates on the Astros were up to anything dishonest last night, fans have very long memories. It did not take long for accusations to begin pouring in on Twitter.

"Framber Valdez touches face before pitch… is he cheating??" - Jacob

With the victory, the Astros improve their record to 61-47, and now sit just one half game behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West. With Verlander's Mets teammate, Max Scherzer, being traded to the Rangers recently, the battle of Texas appears to be shaping up for quite the showdown.

Framber Valdez deserves all of the credit that he is due

Over the course of July, Valdez' ERA hit the 7-mark. With the no-no, he has reinforced what many knew, but some had forgotten. At the mere age of 29, he is a multiple-time All-Star and former Cy Young contender. If you had watched him pitch independent of his team's indiscretions, cheating would not have even crossed your mind.

Now, with Justin Verlander back in the rotation, the Astros have a chance to return to the glory that they saw last season. Undoubtedly, Valdez will have a massive part to play.