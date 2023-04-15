Fact Check: Why was Cody Bellinger timed out while receiving a standing ovation in Dodger Stadium?

Cody Bellinger is a former MVP and World Series winner who once thought that he would spend his entire career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, having entered free agency after the 2022 season, Bellinger was signed on a one-year contract by the Chicago Cubs. On Friday night, he made his first return to the Dodger Stadium and fans were ecstatic to see him back.

The Chicago Cubs started their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a convincing 8-2 victory on Friday night. Prior to the game, the Dodgers played a video made to honor their former player, following which he received a standing ovation from fans in the stadium. Bellinger spent six years with the Dodgers, during which time he was named an All-Star twice, winning the NL MVP award once and also a World Series title. He was arguably the face of the organization during that period as well as being a favorite among fans.

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers

However, when Cody Bellinger took to the plate at the top of the second innings, he was again greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd. He took some time to acknowledge the gesture, which resulted in a pitch clock violation for the former Dodger since he took longer than the allotted time to get ready for the pitch. The umpire's decision was met with disappointment and mockery from fans who did not take kindly to the call.

An injury to his shoulder during the 2020 playoffs marked the beginning of his demise in Los Angeles. Following the injury, Bellinger had to undergo surgery and was ultimately non-tendered after the 2022 season, entering free agency. The Chicago Cubs took a chance on him and it already looks to be paying off for them. Could this game represent a similar turn-around that will see the former MVP get back to his brilliant best?

Cody Bellinger never returned to his best following 2020 shoulder injury

It was a sad departure from Los Angeles for both Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers. They lost a former prodigy who had been with them much longer than their six years in the major leagues. While Bellinger was set to earn $18 million in December 2022 through arbitration, he was instead non-tendered. Notably, the Dodgers did show a desire to bring him back, but for a lesser amount. However, the Cubs were more than willing to meet the $18 million price tag.

Only time will tell whether the move will help Bellinger get back to being the formidable force he once was.

