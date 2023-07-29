Recently, Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday with her loved ones. She has promised to keep her birthday a month-long celebration. The singer posted some images from her 54th birthday celebrations on Instagram on July 25. The images featured party scenes and various pictures of her looking stylish.

In the first image, she was pictured with her friends and family. The celebrity got up on the table to dance while wearing a shimmering backless silver dress with a cowl neckline, and some friends joined her on the side of the table.

After seeing the pictures, fans assumed they had seen Alex Rodriguez in the background. They had some stunning reactions to this. Some of them are mentioned below:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship history

Famous former couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez dated for a few years before ending their relationship in 2021.

After two years of dating, Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in the Bahamas, and the couple announced their engagement in March 2019. When they broke things off, A-Rod and J.Lo said they wanted to concentrate on staying friends.

They worked together in real estate and the wellness sector. They invested in Hims & Hers, a telemedicine business that sells a range of personal care items emphasizing beautiful skin and hair.

In the same year, they also used Fit Plan, a smartphone program for personal fitness that offers workouts, videos and dietary guidance. Lopez claimed that Rodriguez gave her access to several companies and provided her with information about potential investors' interest in working with pop culture icons like her.