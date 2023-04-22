MLB's Friday Night Baseball deal has attracted more annoyance from fans who took to social media to voice their reactions. The TV deal struck between MLB and Apple gives Apple TV the exclusive right to show baseball action throughout the country.

The deal has been criticized by fans due to its restrictive nature. This is the second consecutive year where Apple has been given the league's rights. However, unlike last year, in 2023 Apple TV+ membership is mandatory to view the games. Last season, Apple TV+ was free for all viewers.

The cost of Apple TV+ is $6.99/£6.99 a month. Additionally, one subscribing to the Apple One, a bundle of Apple services that includes Apple TV+, may pay $16.95/£16.95 per month for individual plans, while family subscriptions cost $32.95/£32.95 per month.

Last year's coverage from Apple TV+ was met with a mixed response as the service tried to offer a minimalist coverage with quality streaming products. However, what drew criticism was the choice of commentary teams that were taken to be too inexperienced covering games.

This year's coverage of the MLB has drawn backlash from fans as they took to Twitter to voice their irritation.

Kenny @baseball__etc @MLB @BlueJays @Yankees

Especially those who have paid for MLB TV.



MLB isn't getting just how many other entertainment choices there are nowadays and that people have limited funds. @chevrolet Grow the game by pissing off consumers.Especially those who have paid for MLB TV.MLB isn't getting just how many other entertainment choices there are nowadays and that people have limited funds. @MLB @BlueJays @Yankees @chevrolet Grow the game by pissing off consumers. 👍Especially those who have paid for MLB TV.MLB isn't getting just how many other entertainment choices there are nowadays and that people have limited funds.

TBet$ @TBetsThrone @MLB @BlueJays @Yankees @chevrolet No we will not see it because we will not be watching Apple TV @MLB @BlueJays @Yankees @chevrolet No we will not see it because we will not be watching Apple TV

JustAJerseyGirl🌹😸 @JustAJerseyGir2 @MLB @BlueJays @Yankees @chevrolet You’re a sellout!! What about older life long fans who can’t afford all these streaming channels!! Baseball is American! It should be free like it used to be! Never!!! @MLB @BlueJays @Yankees @chevrolet You’re a sellout!! What about older life long fans who can’t afford all these streaming channels!! Baseball is American! It should be free like it used to be! Never!!!

KDom @kdom26 @MLB @BlueJays @Yankees @chevrolet I can't watch the fucking game because I used my free trial last year and I will not pay for apple tv. So annoying g to do at all but especially for a Friday night game. I pay for mlb.tv but can't watch it tonight. This really sucks. @MLB @BlueJays @Yankees @chevrolet I can't watch the fucking game because I used my free trial last year and I will not pay for apple tv. So annoying g to do at all but especially for a Friday night game. I pay for mlb.tv but can't watch it tonight. This really sucks.

MLB criticised for lack of "growth" through restrictive streaming

When the World Baseball Classic for 2023 was announced, MLB promoted the notion that they wanted to "grow the game". Somewhere through its TV deals, the league has stopped its own growth. The Apple TV+ deal is harsh on fans who have subscribed to MLB TV. Even though Apple TV+ will stream in sixty different countries, it is important for the league to recognise that baseball is America's sport.

