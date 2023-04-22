MLB's Friday Night Baseball deal has attracted more annoyance from fans who took to social media to voice their reactions. The TV deal struck between MLB and Apple gives Apple TV the exclusive right to show baseball action throughout the country.
The deal has been criticized by fans due to its restrictive nature. This is the second consecutive year where Apple has been given the league's rights. However, unlike last year, in 2023 Apple TV+ membership is mandatory to view the games. Last season, Apple TV+ was free for all viewers.
The cost of Apple TV+ is $6.99/£6.99 a month. Additionally, one subscribing to the Apple One, a bundle of Apple services that includes Apple TV+, may pay $16.95/£16.95 per month for individual plans, while family subscriptions cost $32.95/£32.95 per month.
Last year's coverage from Apple TV+ was met with a mixed response as the service tried to offer a minimalist coverage with quality streaming products. However, what drew criticism was the choice of commentary teams that were taken to be too inexperienced covering games.
This year's coverage of the MLB has drawn backlash from fans as they took to Twitter to voice their irritation.
MLB criticised for lack of "growth" through restrictive streaming
When the World Baseball Classic for 2023 was announced, MLB promoted the notion that they wanted to "grow the game". Somewhere through its TV deals, the league has stopped its own growth. The Apple TV+ deal is harsh on fans who have subscribed to MLB TV. Even though Apple TV+ will stream in sixty different countries, it is important for the league to recognise that baseball is America's sport.