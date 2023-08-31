Social media star Bretman Rock recently took a swipe at actress Vanessa Hudgens. Rock made a remark about Vanessa's repeated failures to properly pronounce "Palawan," a location she just visited as part of a tourist promotion for the Philippine government.

Rock, who resides in Honolulu, Hawaii, recently took a trip to a resort in Palawan, a region of the Philippines in the west.

"Only if that little kid who grew up in Sanchez Mira Cagayan 🇵🇭🌺🌴 knew he would have everything he ever dreamt of one day 🤎 it’s so hard not to feel proud of that little brown boy when I’m home❤️💙💛"

Given his pride in his roots, many fans noted that Rock ought to have held the position of global tourism ambassador for the Philippines, which was given to Hudgens when she visited the country in March at the invitation of the Marcos administration to promote domestic tourism.

"Y are u not the ph tourist ambassador," asked one user while the other commented: "Vanessa Hudgens is shaking."

One commented, “Vanessa Hudgens is shaking,” to which Rock appeared to have taken a swipe at her, replying, “B**ch can’t even say Palawan.”

Fan reactions

Rock could have been alluding to Hudgen's Instagram post from last March 31, in which the High School Musical actress claimed to have only recently learned how to pronounce "Palawan," following several corrections from a friend.

"So it’s pa-LA-wan. Not PA-la-wan😂Regardless- it’s magical ✨ #foreverphilippines"

Vanessa Hudgens' engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker

Cole Tucker, a pitcher for the Colorado Rockies, and actress Vanessa Hudgens began dating in 2020.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the two met while taking an online meditation course. Hudgens confirmed their engagement in February of this year via Instagram.

Tucker was signed by the Rockies after spending some time in the lower levels.