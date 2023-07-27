Cody Bellinger's fiancée, Chase, showed off her spectacular catching skills in an Instagram video that shocked everyone. This happened when Chase dove into some water as Cody threw a ball toward her.

After Chase uploaded the video, fans commented on how much they loved the way she jumped into the water and caught the ball. Also, fans were impressed by the way the ball was thrown.

Her Instagram caption said, "Not the impressive one handed catch I was going for."

Fans cheered as Cody Bellinger's fiancée, Chase, displayed her athletic abilities with a spectacular diving grab in the water.

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter are engaged

Cody Bellinger, a standout in the MLB, is engaged to model Chase Carter. While displaying her new engagement ring on Instagram, Carter announced she had said "yes" when the Chicago Cubs player popped the question.

A picture of Carter sitting next to a beach wearing a brown hoodie and sweatpants while lifting up her left hand to reveal a square-shaped diamond ring was also posted by Carter. Afterward, the Sports Illustrated model focused on the ring, which has diamonds all around the band.

In July 2021, Carter shared two Instagram photographs to announce her pregnancy and the Dodgers player's 26th birthday. The model flaunted her baby belly in the photos and revealed that she was 20 weeks along.

The significant occasion occured two years after the couple's first child, Caiden Carter Bellinger, was born in 2021. The Los Angeles Dodgers, his previous team, released two images of Caiden on Instagram, one of which showed the infant curled up next to her father.