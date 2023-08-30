Stefanos Tsitsipas is a Greek tennis player who competes professionally. He first reached the Association of Tennis Professionals' global No. 3 ranking on August 9, 2021, making him, along with Maria Sakkari, the highest-ranked Greek player in history.

In a remarkable change of events, Tsitsipas, on Monday, August 28, triumphantly returned to Louis Armstrong Stadium for his opening match of the 2018 U.S. Open against imposing Canadian Milos Raonic. Since winning his first championship of the year earlier this month in Los Cabos, Tsitsipas has only won one match each in Toronto and Cincinnati.

After his U.S. open game, Stefanos Tsitsipas paid a surprise visit to the Mets' stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. He wore the Mets jersey and also tried his hand at pitching.

Here are the reactions to his appearance,

All you should know about Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas had won the 2019 ATP Finals, making history as the tournament's youngest champion in 18 years. He competed in two major finals, the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open, losing to Novak Djokovic both times. He has won ten ATP singles titles, including two Masters 1000 titles.

On August 29, 2022, he attained a doubles rating of No. 64, a career high. Late in 2017, Tsitsipas defeated his opponent on the ATP Tour for the first time. The following year, he quickly rose to the ATP rankings. In 2018, he competed in three tour-level finals and scored his maiden victory at the Stockholm Open.

With a second place in the 2018 Canadian Open, he made history by becoming the youngest player to have won four matches against players ranked in the top ten.