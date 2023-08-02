Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been in a relationship for a long time. The MLB player expressed his love for the actress in an interview from February 2021. Following a year of dating, the pair became engaged. They talk about their relationship a lot.

Cole Tucker plays for the Colorado Rockies. A well-known actress and singer, Vanessa is best recognized for her roles in Disney's High School Musical films.

However, fans think Cole Tucker's girlfriend Vanessa has closer ties to her ex-boyfriend Austin Butler. They started pairing her up with her exes. Some of the reactions are mentioned below.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's relationship

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens dated for over eight years. Their romance began in 2011 when they started showing up on the red carpet for events and were spotted attending Coachella together.

Their relationship was first mentioned when they showed up in 2011 for Ashley Tisdale's sister's birthday celebration. But the couple had already met on the set of High School Musical in 2005, long before they started dating.

After breaking up, Austin Butler admitted in a Los Angeles Times interview that he is grateful to his former Hudgens. She had shown unwavering faith and belief in him, which gave him the confidence to apply for roles and land a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

In 2020, Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens became friends. Following her breakup with ex-Austin Butler, they were photographed holding hands. According to Hudgens, who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, they are remarkably similar. On Valentine's Day in 2021, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

They are still going strong, and when their schedules permit, they even try to arrange enjoyable dates, according to a source who spoke to US Weekly. They frequently FaceTime and communicate by phone while they are apart.