Josie Canseco, the daughter of MLB player Jose Canseco, briefly dated YouTuber Logan Paul in 2020. Logan and Josie abruptly called it quits, citing a lack of common ground. Josie Canseco is a model and an internet personality.

Logan Paul is a well-known personality on social media in addition to being an actor, boxer, and professional wrestler. He now has a deal with WWE, where he performs on occasion. According to Forbes in 2017, 2018, and 2021, he was one of the highest-paid YouTube creators, and he has more than 23 million subscribers to his channel.

Josie's split with Logan was published by the New York Post in 2021, where she shared:

“So, me and Logan split a little bit ago. … We just didn’t necessarily see a future with what we had there at the time, granted we’re fine now. We just went through some s–t. We’re finding out a respectable place. Also he has a lot going on with his fight coming up. He has training camp, I’m just trying to be supportive and be what he needs in a partner and I think vice versa.”

Josie recently shared a photo of herself on Instagram, and her fans were overjoyed to find that she was no longer dating Paul, and the news flooded the internet with sparky reactions from fans.

One wrote:

" At least you don't have pictures with 96 different guys"

While the other commented:

"I agree, Josie is absolutely gorgeous. And honestly she don't need Logan. She can do better. Don't forget Logan slept with multiple even hundreds of women ( which I think is disgusting) but it's okay right ? because he's a 'Man' no problem 😂"

"Yea... but, he was kinda confused and hurt at that time and it's kiiinda not the same but I totally agree with you!! 🙌💕 I just hope for the best for both of them that's all"

Josie Canseco and Logan Paul's relationship

In January 2020, Josie and Paul initially ignited romance rumors. Throughout their relationship, there were ups and downs. The couple briefly split up in February 2020, but they reconciled in May, and in October of that year, they marked their six-month anniversary.

Finally, Logan revealed that the two had broken up on an episode of the podcast "ImPaulsive" in November 2020.