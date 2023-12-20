Kate Upton was seen on Instagram doing a pretty intense workout. In the Instagram reel, she's lifting a heavy dumbbell over her head with relative ease using a unique method that she and the trainer dubbed the "Kate Press". It's yet another reason why her fans love her.

The workout itself is pretty challenging, but she pulled it off with inspiring ease. It had many people in the comments section talking about how lovely it was to see her do this and how they were inspired to give it a shot themselves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were thoroughly impressed with Kate Upton's workout posted on Instagram

One fan even said:

"She makes it look so easy but that's so difficult."

It's safe to say that everyone was impressed, as the post has had almost 9,000 likes since it was originally posted.

What is the Kate Press that Kate Upton does?

The video showcases Kate Upton, wife of Houston Astros star Justin Verlander, doing a rather interesting workout. What looks like it might be quite challenging to pull off is made simple by the supermodel.

Kate Upton impressed the world with her latest workout

Ben Bruno, the trainer, said this in the caption. He spoke on the origin of the unique workout:

"We actually call this the ‘Kate Press’ because 1) she’s really good at it and 2) she unknowingly ‘invented’ it like eight years ago. We were doing regular 1-arm overhead press but overshot the weight a little bit, and she reflexively used two hands to press the weight up. At first I corrected her, but then I thought, 'that’s actually a great idea,' and we’ve been doing it ever since."

According to the post, it is a variation that "overloads the eccentric portion of the rep". It allows lifters to use a heavier weight than they'd normally be able to press up, which in turn creates a "massive training effect for the abs and shoulders". It works out a lot of aspects by doing one simple thing.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.