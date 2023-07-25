Domingo German's life changed when he had his perfect game in June. The Yankees had not had a perfect game since David Cone's performance in 1999. This came a year after David Wells' perfect game, the first in the team's regular-season history. However, Don Larsen's perfect game is the first one in the 1956 World Series.

German's moment of brilliance came against the poorest offense in the majors this season in the Oakland Raiders. But what made it even more remarkable was the fact that he had just produced two terrible starts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2022, German was suspended for 81 games due to allegations of domestic violence against his wife, Mara Vega. After receiving a custom glove for a perfect game, fans criticized German for the past allegations.

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Domingo German's suspension over domestic violence allegations

Domingo German, a pitcher for the New York Yankees, was hit hard by his 81-game sentence in 2022 after being accused of abusing his wife, Mara Vega. Originally from the Dominican Republic, Vega moved to Canada's Akerley Campus to further her academic goals before enrolling at the University of Florida.

Domingo German with his wife, Mara Vega

The allegations of domestic violence substantially negatively impacted Vega and German's home life. In September 2019, while attending a charity event, Domingo physically assaulted his wife by slapping her.

Tragically, it did not end there, as German continued to be abusive while under the influence of alcohol, according to reliable sources within Major League Baseball (MLB). Mara resisted calling the police even though she was compelled to take refuge in her room.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!